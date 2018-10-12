ICANN rules out global internet shutdown, says only negligible impact due to key upgradation work

By Online Desk

On Friday, the US-based Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) debunked the news reports claiming that the global internet connection may face widespread failures due to maintenance work in domain servers and their related network infrastructure in the next 48 hours.

While saying that only a handful number of online operations has been adversely affected, the organisation, which is responsible for maintaining the domain names and IP addresses' registry, has clarified that the work is going rather smoothly.

"It is now about 20 hours since the rollover and based on all information we have, everything is going smoothly. There have been only a small handful of reports of issues suspected to be caused by the rollover. In all cases it appears the impact was minor and the issues were quickly resolved," an ICANN spokesperson told the media.

The organisation had announced in July 2016 to upgrade cryptographic keys that are required to access the security system of website names, called Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC).

Before running the system upgrade, ICANN had estimated that more than 99 per cent of users whose systems are validating DNSSSEC will be unaffected by the rollover while the body that handles website name allocation in Asia, Regional Internet Registry for the Asia Pacific region (APNIC) had estimated that only 0.05 per cent of Internet users would be negatively affected by the transition.

The cryptographic changes are aimed at protecting the internet's address book or the Domain Name System (DNS) to counter the rising menace of cyber-attacks, as per ICANN.

What is Domain Name Systems or DNS?

When an internet user types a website on his or her browser, the broadband or Internet modem transmits that name to a system called resolver-- which converts the website name into a numeric form containing code and server address of the correct website.

What is the maintenance work all about and who will be affected by it?

ICANN has asked all internet service providers to upgrade their software that resolves the website name into digital code and directs the traffic to the right server.

DNSSEC is an additional layer which validates the website name has been converted correctly.

The keys required to accesses the DNSSEC central server system called root zone were implemented in 2010 and hence were required to be upgraded for protection.

The transition was planned for October 11, 2017, but was deferred by a year due to unclear data received just before the rollover.

The ICANN spokesperson said, "no one can know definitively which operators have enabled DNSSEC validation on their resolvers, and because no one but the operator can tell if a resolver with DNSSEC validation enabled was ready for the rollover.

"No one could know exactly which users might be affected by the KSK rollover and where they would be," the spokesperson said.

Who will be not affected by the procedure?

However, Internet service providers whose system did not perform DNSSEC validation function will not be impacted by the transition at all.

According to ICANN estimates are that about two-thirds of users are behind resolvers that do not yet perform DNSSEC validation.

What internet users need to do in case of the slow internet during the weekend?

As per a News18 explainer, if some of the websites and web-based services are not available, the users can restart their personal internet routers. If the problem still persists, then the service providers, who haven't performed the DNS upgradation, will have to undergo the process.

Also, since most of the websites are cached too, they may go through a content break in the next couple of days post upgradation.

(With Inputs From PTI and News18.com)