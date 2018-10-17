Home Lifestyle Tech

Now pre-order Google's 'Pixel' smartphones on Airtel Online Store

Airtel will begin the delivery of the devices on November 3.

Google's Pixel 3 phone is on display during the official launch of the new Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL phone at a press conference in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel said that Google's "Pixel 3" and "Pixel 3XL" smartphones can now be pre-ordered on its online platform starting Wednesday.

Customers can purchase the smartphones at down payments and EMI plans that come with a built-in postpaid plan bundled with data, calling and content benefits, the company said in a statement.

The down payments of "Pixel 3", "Pixel 3XL (64GB)" and "Pixel 3XL (128GB)" at Airtel Online Store begins at Rs 17,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 29,000 respectively.

Launched earlier in October, "Pixel 3" will cost Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant in India and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant.

The "Pixel 3 XL" will be available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.

Both the smartphones now come with 8MP+8MP front-facing cameras, a 12.2MP single sensor on the rear and exclusive in-camera Google Lens suggestions that works in real-time.

The devices are available in "just black", "clearly white" and "not pink" colours.

