Pre-order iPhone XR in India from Friday

Published: 18th October 2018 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Iphone XR (Photo | Apple official website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Apple's cheapest iPhone XR will go on sale in India from Friday, starting from Rs 76,900.

The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and "(PRODUCT)RED" colours, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new iPhone XR with all-screen glass and aluminium design features 6.1-inch display is touted as the most advanced LCD in a smartphone.

The device, launched along with luxury iPhone XS and XS Max, houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation "Neural Engine", which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.

"It delivers all day battery life, lasting up to an hour and a half longer than iPhone 8 Plus," Apple said.

The iPhone XR with 12MP rear camera and 7MP front sensor claims to have better lowa'light performance.

It has "Portrait" mode with a single-lens camera with sophisticated "bokeh" and "Depth Control" features.

The "Depth Control" lets users adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture.

The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.

iPhone XR

