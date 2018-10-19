Home Lifestyle Tech

Girls who play video games more likely to pursue science degrees: Study

The findings, published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, also showed that 100 per cent of the girls in the study who were already in PSTEM degrees were identified as gamers.

In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, a man plays a game at the Paris Games Week in Paris. The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players. | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Girls who play video games are three times more likely to pursue physical science, technology, engineering or maths (PSTEM) degrees compared to their non-gaming counterparts, says a new study.

"Our research shows that those who study PTSEM subjects at degree level are more likely to be gamers, so we need to encourage the girl gamers of today to become the engineering and physics students and pioneers of tomorrow," said lead researcher Anesa Hosein, Lecturer at the University of Surrey in Britain.

"It, therefore, makes sense, in the short-term, that educators seeking to encourage more take up of PSTEM subjects should target girl gamers, as they already may have a natural interest in these subjects," Hosein added.

Hosein believes identifying and targeting certain female groups early may be a way to encourage more to study it at the degree level and beyond.

For the study, the researchers used two secondary datasets involving more than 8,000 people. The analysis showed that 13-14-year-old girls classed as "heavy gamers" -- those playing over nine hours a week -- were three times more likely to pursue a PSTEM degree compared to girls who were non-gamers.

Similar associations with boys and PSTEM degrees were not found or were weak, the study said.

