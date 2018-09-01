Google confirms it won't release smartwatch this year

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: This year seems to be reserved for Apple's smartwatch because rival Google is skipping the gadget this time around.

In an interview with Tom's Guide, Google's director of engineering for Wear OS, Miles Barr said that the company has no plans to release a smartwatch this year. Instead, Google will be focusing on improving the Wear OS software and work with smartwatch makers such as Fossil and Casio.

Google was long rumoured to be working on bringing its own Pixel Watch this year which would complement its line of Pixel smartphones. However, the company appears to have again put the rumours to rest with the new announcement.

Currently, Google works with smartwatch makers who build Wear OS devices to approve their designs and functionalities, but building its own hardware is not on the company's mind at the moment.