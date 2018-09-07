Home Lifestyle Tech

Google rolls out Blog Compass for Indian bloggers

The app allows the bloggers to manage their site and find topics of relevance based on their interests and posting history.

Published: 07th September 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Image for representational purpose for Google.

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Google is continuing with its focus on the Indian market and after introducing stripped-down versions of its popular apps for the market, the company has now introduced a new app dedicated to the Indian bloggers' community.

ALSO READ | Google removing 100 'bad' ads every second

Called Blog Compass, the app is listed on the Google Play Store as 'exclusive to India'. It is currently in beta mode and compatible with WordPress and Blogger.com blogs. The app essentially works as an analytics and recommendation platform for bloggers.

The app allows the bloggers to manage their site and find topics of relevance based on their interests and posting history. You can track site stats, approve comments, read tips on making the blog more successful, and more. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Google Play Store

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality