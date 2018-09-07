Google rolls out Blog Compass for Indian bloggers

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Google is continuing with its focus on the Indian market and after introducing stripped-down versions of its popular apps for the market, the company has now introduced a new app dedicated to the Indian bloggers' community.

Called Blog Compass, the app is listed on the Google Play Store as 'exclusive to India'. It is currently in beta mode and compatible with WordPress and Blogger.com blogs. The app essentially works as an analytics and recommendation platform for bloggers.

The app allows the bloggers to manage their site and find topics of relevance based on their interests and posting history. You can track site stats, approve comments, read tips on making the blog more successful, and more.