Men seek engineers, women want pilots on Tinder

Published: 10th September 2018

By IANS

MUMBAI: Women who are engineers are at the top of the preference of men, and men who are pilots are most preferred by women on dating app Tinder.

The platform, quite popular among the youth, has revealed the job profiles which get the most number of right swipes. As per the list, professions involving creativity are mostly preferred.

Apart from pilots, men who are into acting are liked, followed by entrepreneurs, marketing managers, creative writers, architects, research analysts, teachers, business consultants and photographers, read a statement.

For women, the most right-swiped jobs are engineers, accountants, doctors, interior designers, dentist, data analysts, marketing managers, artists, teachers and psychologists.

As clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta decodes: "Men in creative professions may be considered more sensitive and communicative, and this could contribute to why women are swiping right, while men seem to be attracted to women who hold positions of authority and responsibility, which in turn reflects greater independence.

"This can be game-changing and can contribute further to breaking gender hierarchies."

Explaining why profession matters while dating someone, Gupta said: "Your choice of career can give an insight into a person's character, a glimpse into their lifestyle. People often feel it's easier to communicate with someone who understands their career sensibilities and constraints, and is most often a starting point for shared meaning narratives, which contribute towards eventual healthy relationships. 

"Realistically, your choice of job also reflects passion and ambition - two factors that can be very appealing when choosing a potential partner."
 

