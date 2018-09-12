Amazon will ship real Christmas trees this year

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The holiday season will get a little easier for Amazon users in the US this year as the e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to ship real Christmas trees at your doorstep.

Amazon will ship freshly cut, full-size Christmas trees beginning in November. The trees will include the Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines which will be shipped.

According to the Cnet, the trees are expected to ship within 10 days of their harvesting so they remain fresh without any problem.

The 7-foot Fraser fir from a North Carolina farm will cost USD 115 and will be shipped in Amazon's standard cardboard boxes. Amazon will also be selling wreaths and garlands. Some of the items will be eligible for the Prime members.