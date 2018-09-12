Home Lifestyle Tech

Amazon will ship real Christmas trees this year

According to the Cnet, the trees are expected to ship within 10 days of their harvesting so they remain fresh without any problem.

Published: 12th September 2018 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The holiday season will get a little easier for Amazon users in the US this year as the e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to ship real Christmas trees at your doorstep.

Amazon will ship freshly cut, full-size Christmas trees beginning in November. The trees will include the Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines which will be shipped.

According to the Cnet, the trees are expected to ship within 10 days of their harvesting so they remain fresh without any problem.

The 7-foot Fraser fir from a North Carolina farm will cost USD 115 and will be shipped in Amazon's standard cardboard boxes. Amazon will also be selling wreaths and garlands. Some of the items will be eligible for the Prime members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Christmas Christmas tree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru