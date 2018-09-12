Home Lifestyle Tech

Ericsson, T-Mobile ink $3.5 bn deal to facilitate 5G deployment

Deployment of 5G networks promises to deliver very high data speeds, extreme low latency, high reliability, energy efficiency and extreme device densities.

Published: 12th September 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

The exterior of an Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Swedish communication services giant Ericsson and US-based wireless network operator T-Mobile on Wednesday signed a multi-year contract worth $3.5 billion to support the latter's nationwide deployment of 5G network.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson would provide T-Mobile with the latest 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software compliant with the "Third Generation Partnership Project" (3GPP) standards.

"We have recently decided to increase our investments in the US to be closer to our leading customers and better support them with their accelerated 5G deployments and we are excited about our partnership with T-Mobile," said Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson in North America.

Deployment of 5G networks promises to deliver very high data speeds, extreme low latency, high reliability, energy efficiency and extreme device densities.

Ericsson would also provide its digital services solutions to T-Mobile, including dynamic orchestration, business support systems (BSS) and Ericsson Cloud Core for faster 5G deployment, Ericsson said.

As part of the deal, T-Mobile's already installed base of "Ericsson Radio System", radios will be able to run 5G NR technology with simple remote software installation.

"With this new Ericsson agreement we're laying the groundwork for 5G," said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile.

Deployment of 5G networks would make way for the advancements and developments to come to Long-Term Evolution (LTE) -- which is a standard for high-speed wireless communication for mobile devices and data terminals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ericsson T-Mobile 5G network

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru