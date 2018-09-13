Home Lifestyle Tech

Here's a look at specs, price of newly released Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

The new iPhone models have borrowed design elements from iPhone X, notably the ever-distracting notch on the front. However, they don’t have TouchID, which is a major break from the previous models.

By Online Desk

Tech giant Apple unveiled the latest models of its flagship iPhone series--Phone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR-- along with an overhauled Apple Watch on Wednesday evening. The new models have borrowed design elements from iPhone X, notably the ever-distracting notch on the front. However, they don’t have the TouchID, which is a major break from the previous models.

Price, specification of new iPhone models: 

The major highlight of these models is that they came up with a new A12 Bionic processor, touted to be 15 per cent faster than the A11 model. Though all these new models share a lot of characteristics with their predecessors such as Face ID and Portrait Mode, Apple has fine-tuned and improved the new models. 

Apple iPhone XR

Priced at Rs 76,900, this ‘affordable’ model comes up in blue, orange and few more colours. It has a 6.1-inch LCD screen with 1792x828 pixels resolution. The major drawback of this model is that its display is low on quality.

Said to be the successor iPhone X, it has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. It comes with an improvised Retina display and speakers, but these changes failed to bring much difference in the noise demo zone.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Priced at of Rs 1,09,900, it is said to be the most expensive iPhone available in the Indian market. The 6.5-inch iPhone is the largest iPhone ever produced by Apple. It weighs 208 grams, and is heavier than the iPhone XS model. 

iPhone XS

iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 for its base model with 64GB storage. It is also available with 256GB and 512GB storage options.
 

