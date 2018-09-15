Home Lifestyle Tech

Google links phone numbers to Chinese search engine prototype

It means if security agencies were to obtain search records from Google, individuals could easily be tracked and users seeking out information banned by the government could potentially be at risk.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Google had launched a search engine in China in 2006 but pulled the service out of the country in 2010, citing Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and block websites. | Associated Press

By IANS

BEIJING: Google has developed a prototype of the censored search engine for China codenamed "Dragonfly" that links users' search history to their personal phone numbers, the media reported.

This means if security agencies were to obtain the search records from Google, individuals could easily be tracked and users seeking out information banned by the government could potentially be at risk of interrogation or detention, The Intercept reported on Saturday.

The search-engine giant is reportedly developing the "Dragonfly" browser especially for China, that would remove content deemed sensitive by the country's ruling Communist Party regime, including information about political dissidents, free speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protest.

According to sources familiar with the project, "Dragonfly" would be operated as part of a "joint venture" partnership with a company based in mainland China and people working for this venture would have the capability to update the blacklists of the search-terms, the report added.

However, citing lack of corporate transparency on the project, seven Google employees, including former Google Senior Scientist Jack Poulson have resigned so far.

"I view our intent to capitulate to censorship and surveillance demands in exchange for access to the Chinese market as a forfeiture of our values and governmental negotiating position across the globe," the report quoted Poulson as saying in his resignation letter.

Nearly 1,000 employees also signed an open letter asking the company to be transparent about the project and to create an ethical review process for it that includes rank-and-file employees, not just high-level executives.

Last week, 16 US lawmakers addressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressing "serious concerns" about "Dragonfly" demanding information about the company's China plans, the report noted.

"Dragonfly" has also come under heavy criticism from a former Asia-Pacific head of the tech giant, who called it a "stupid move".

Google had launched a search engine in China in 2006 but pulled the service out of the country in 2010, citing Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and block websites.

The company has so far declined to publicly address concerns about this project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Dragonfly Surveillance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi