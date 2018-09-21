Home Lifestyle Tech

New line-up of Amazon Echo smart speakers now in India

All new Echo devices are available for pre-order on Amazon.in, starting Friday. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month while Echo Sub will be available later this year.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon speakers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amazon on Friday launched a new line-up of Echo devices and an Echo companion device in India.

At Rs 4,499, Echo Dot comes with a new speaker for crisper sound and an updated fabric design.

Echo Plus with a built-in Zigbee hub, an upgraded speaker and a new design will cost Rs 14,999.

With Echo Sub, you can add rich bass to music playback on Echo devices for Rs 12,999.

"We want you to have access to Alexa everywhere -- in your living room, kitchen, bedroom or the office," Jayshree Gururaj, Director -- Amazon Devices, said in a statement.

All new Echo devices are available for pre-order on Amazon.in, starting Friday. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month while Echo Sub will be available later this year.

With a new curved shape and fabric finish, Echo Dot is available in charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colours.

"Connect to your home theatre or favourite speaker via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable for even bigger sound," said the company.

With its built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the Echo Plus makes setting up compatible smart home devices easy.

Echo Plus now includes an embedded temperature sensor, so you can set temperature-based routines using other smart home devices. It is available in charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colours.

Echo Sub is the first wireless Echo subwoofer. The users can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Echo smart speakers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro