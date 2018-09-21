Nikon Z7 tech review: Worth the wait for a professional shooter

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The camera game has now shifted to full-frame mirrorless and sensing the global $11 billion opportunity, Japanese camera maker Nikon has launched Z6 and Z7 -- its first full frame mirrorless range of cameras -- in India.

The DSLR cameras still account for 70 per cent of interchangeable lens cameras sold globally as against nearly 30 per cent for the mirrorless segment. But the DSLR market is shrinking while mirrorless is definitely growing.

The brand new FX-Format Z7 camera fully exploits the unprecedented optical performance offered by the new NIKKOR Z lenses and delivers overwhelming, edge-to-edge detail in both stills and videos.

Nikon Z7, that will cost Rs 2,69,950, will be available in the country starting September 27 while Nikon Z6 will be available in November at a price of Rs 1,69,950.

Let us see what Nikon Z7 has to offer.

The Z7 is basically a mirror-less version of the famed D850. The camera comes with a large, deep grip for better handling of tele-photo lens.

The Z mount mirrorless camera system is designed to enhance the optical performance of lenses thanks to a large-diameter mount and short flange focal distance.

The optional mount adapter FTZ will make older AF-S lenses fully compatible with the Z7 and Z6.

Nearly 360 NIKKOR F lenses are compatible with the FTZ, including 92 AF-P/AF-S/AF-I lenses that enable shooting with AF and AE, as stated by Nikon.

Z7 has a 493-point hybrid AF system with superb focusing accuracy and the new EXPEED 6 image-processing engine. The camera has ISO sensitivity of 64 to 25600.

The camera's 3690k-dot Quad-VGA electronic viewfinder provided a clear view and was quite a comfortable shooting experience.

Z7 with its 10-bit N-Log as well as 4K UHD and 8K time-lapse movie that requires third-party software is designed to meet demands from video creators.

The camera is powered by "EN-EL15b" rechargeable Li-ion battery. However, "EN-EL15a" and "EN-EL15" batteries can also be used but the charging AC adapter can be used to charge "EN-EL15b" batteries only.

The body weighs around 585 gm and with battery and memory card, the system weighs around 675 gm. It is 5.3 inches wide and has a height of 4 inches and depth of 2.7 inches.

The camera has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It also supports Type C USB and Type C HDMI connector.

We used the camera for low-light photography and it performed very well. The Nikon Z7 was worth the wait for photo enthusiasts.

Nikon "Z mount system" comprises mirrorless cameras with a new, larger-diametre mount as well as compatible "NIKKOR" lenses and accessories.

The "Z mount system" offers a variety of high-performance lenses, including the fastest lens in the company's history, with f/0.95.

The new mount adapter enables compatibility with "NIKKOR F" mount lenses, thus adding to the variety of choices for photography enthusiasts.

Nikon Z7 along with "NIKKOR Z" 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 3,26,950; Z7 with "NIKKOR Z" 24-70mm F/4 S Kit Rs 3,14,950; and Z7 with Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will be available for Rs 2,81,950.

What doesn't work.

It is hard to compare a full-frame mirrorless camera with any DSLR as this market is just heating up. Let us wait for more full-frame mirrorless cameras to join the fray and we will have more to talk about. At the moment, the Z7 camera is flawless.

Conclusion: Z7 is the first advanced full-frame mirrorless camera from the house of Nikon and the users now have a better option without the need to look at the rivals like Sony and Fujifilm. Overall, a good deal for a Pro.