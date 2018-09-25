Samsung unveils its first triple camera smart phone Galaxy A7 in India

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigns, to contest J-K civic polls from Srinagar
Criminalisation of politics felt in strongest form in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts: SC
FM Arun Jaitley asks PSU banks to take effective action against frauds, wilful defaults
Out of every 10 children going missing in Delhi six remain untraced: Report
Amit Shah attacks Congress on NRC, says process to evict illegal infiltrators won't stop
Stocks end five-day slide on value-buying, Nifty regains 11,000 level