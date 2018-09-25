Samsung unveils its first triple camera smart phone Galaxy A7 in India

By PTI

BENGALURU: Samsung Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs.

The phone will be available for a special preview sale on Flipkart, Samsung e-shop and at Samsung Opera House here on September 27 and 28, Samsung India General Manager (Mobile Business) Aditya Babbar told reporters here.

By the end of September, it would be available across 1.80 lakh outlets, he said.

The Galaxy A7 range would be priced between Rs 23,990 (4GB/64GB variant) and Rs 28,990 (6GB/128 GB variant), Babbar said.

Speaking at the launch of the new smart phone, he said "Our consumer insight found that millennials love to click and edit photos and that 44 per cent of them use smart phone camera every day and open the same 18 times a day. Also, 40 per cent of them edit photos before sending or sharing it."

The Galaxy A7 has got an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photos, he said.

In the new triple camera set up, there is an additional 8MP 120 degree ultra wide lens which has the same viewing angle as the human eye, Babbar said.

"This allow users to capture unrestricted wide angle photos exactly like what one can see," he added.

Galaxy A7 would further strengthen Samsung's leadership in the mid-range segment, which has been bolstered by the recent launch of Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+, Babbar said.

"The devices come in just ahead of the festive season, thus adding to the consumer delight," he added.

The new phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 7885 2.2GHz Octa Core processor, Babbar said.