Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung unveils its first triple camera smart phone Galaxy A7 in India

The Galaxy A7 range would be priced between Rs 23,990 (4GB/64GB variant) and Rs 28,990 (6GB/128 GB variant).

Published: 25th September 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung Galaxy A7 smart phone (Photo | Samsung)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Samsung Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs.

The phone will be available for a special preview sale on Flipkart, Samsung e-shop and at Samsung Opera House here on September 27 and 28, Samsung India General Manager (Mobile Business) Aditya Babbar told reporters here.

By the end of September, it would be available across 1.80 lakh outlets, he said.

The Galaxy A7 range would be priced between Rs 23,990 (4GB/64GB variant) and Rs 28,990 (6GB/128 GB variant), Babbar said.

Speaking at the launch of the new smart phone, he said "Our consumer insight found that millennials love to click and edit photos and that 44 per cent of them use smart phone camera every day and open the same 18 times a day. Also, 40 per cent of them edit photos before sending or sharing it."

The Galaxy A7 has got an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photos, he said.

In the new triple camera set up, there is an additional 8MP 120 degree ultra wide lens which has the same viewing angle as the human eye, Babbar said.

"This allow users to capture unrestricted wide angle photos exactly like what one can see," he added.

Galaxy A7 would further strengthen Samsung's leadership in the mid-range segment, which has been bolstered by the recent launch of Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+, Babbar said.

"The devices come in just ahead of the festive season, thus adding to the consumer delight," he added.

The new phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 7885 2.2GHz Octa Core processor, Babbar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
samsung Galaxy A7 smart phone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh