WATCH | Google celebrates 20th birthday with video

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Marking the special occasion, search giant Google on Thursday created a special doodle to celebrate its 20th birthday.

The doodle, comprising a 1.37-minute long video, showed Google's journey from the start until 2018, and also thanked its users for all the support during the journey.

Going from being a simple search engine to a global technology giant, Google has come a long way with users getting almost all information needed on a plethora of subjects.

The multi-billion dollar company has certainly come a long way from its humble beginning in 1995, when two Stanford University graduates, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin, ideated the firm.

Since 1998, Google kept its site look fresh by creating different variations of its logo, inspired by cultural icons, events and other phenomena such as Pac-Man, the birth of hip-hop and more.