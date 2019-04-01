Google deletes 'dangerous' apps from Play Store, make sure you have none of them
Published: 01st April 2019 04:52 PM | Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:01 PM
Google has removed over 200 apps from its Play Store for Android users. These apps were termed 'dangerous' as they have rogue adware called SimBad and have been downloaded over 150 million times.
As per the report, these apps can be used for phishing and sharing your smartphones' details to other apps. Though Google has removed these apps from the Play Store, users should make sure they do not have them on their phones.
This move by Google is also a warning for Android users, whose data may be at risk of being stolen by unknown entities.
Most of these are gaming, photo-editing apps but here are some apps which you may have in your phone. The below mentioned are some of the most popular apps which have removed by Google from its Play Store.
- Phone Finder
- Dual Screen Browser
- Face Beauty Makeup
- Deleted Files recovery
- Broken Screen – Cracked Screen
- Modi Photo Frame
- Anti Theft & Full Battery Alarm
- Voice reading for SMS. Whatsapp & text sms
- Move App To SD Card
- Live Translator
- Flash Alert – Flash on Call
- Football Results & Stats Analyzer
- DSLR Camera Blur
- Recover Deleted Pictures
- Anti-spam Calls
- Professional Recorder