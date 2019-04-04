Home Lifestyle Tech

11 ways to create a great Tinder profile

Tinder’s dating and relationship expert Darcy Sterling gives tips on how to land that dream date.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tinder’s dating and relationship expert Darcy Sterling, gives tips on how to optimise your Tinder profile and stand out!

1. Pictures speak a thousand words: Pay attention to your profile pictures – it is the first thing that is noticed in your profile so it has be accurate! Our research indicates that people tend to respond to pictures with animals or traveling shots.
2. Smile in your photos: It will increase right swipes by 14%. Also, wear bright colours!
3. Ditch the sunglasses: Wearing sunglasses in your photos “can come across as being standoffish,” explains Dr. Sterling. Plus, whether you’re wearing a hat or sunglasses, anything that hides your face decreases your chance of a right swipe by 12%, according to Tinder’s data.
4. Don’t hide behind your friends: We get it, you have friends. But this is YOUR profile, not your friend’s.
5. Avoid gym selfies: They are great but probably not the best idea for your profile.
6. Full frontal: Face straight ahead in your profile pics - and while you’re at it, smile!
7. The Bio: Add one point that offers insight into who you are as a person i.e. you’re a huge Game of Thrones fan, you believe in vegetarian biryani, or you love the Gully Boy album.
8. Include one open-ended question: “This is a great way to ensure a message after getting a match,” says Dr. Sterling. We all know one of the biggest issues singles face on apps is how to start a conversation with anything other than “hey!” (which is the worst, for the record). So hit them with a conversation prompt directly in your profile, such as, “What does your Sunday look like?”
9. Create a cute quiz: This is another great way to build a conversation starter with your match. No one will have to worry about that dreaded opening line! For example: What’s your Sunday priority - Hit the gym/Drunch anyone/ Netflix binge/None of the above.
10. Send Super Likes: It’s a feature which will let you tell that special someone that you are interested in knowing that person.
11. Use GIFs: If you don’t know what to say to your match or don’t know how to start a conversation, send a GIF, they are 30% more likely to get a reply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tinder Profile Dating Apps Tinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp