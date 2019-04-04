11 ways to create a great Tinder profile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tinder’s dating and relationship expert Darcy Sterling, gives tips on how to optimise your Tinder profile and stand out!

1. Pictures speak a thousand words: Pay attention to your profile pictures – it is the first thing that is noticed in your profile so it has be accurate! Our research indicates that people tend to respond to pictures with animals or traveling shots.

2. Smile in your photos: It will increase right swipes by 14%. Also, wear bright colours!

3. Ditch the sunglasses: Wearing sunglasses in your photos “can come across as being standoffish,” explains Dr. Sterling. Plus, whether you’re wearing a hat or sunglasses, anything that hides your face decreases your chance of a right swipe by 12%, according to Tinder’s data.

4. Don’t hide behind your friends: We get it, you have friends. But this is YOUR profile, not your friend’s.

5. Avoid gym selfies: They are great but probably not the best idea for your profile.

6. Full frontal: Face straight ahead in your profile pics - and while you’re at it, smile!

7. The Bio: Add one point that offers insight into who you are as a person i.e. you’re a huge Game of Thrones fan, you believe in vegetarian biryani, or you love the Gully Boy album.

8. Include one open-ended question: “This is a great way to ensure a message after getting a match,” says Dr. Sterling. We all know one of the biggest issues singles face on apps is how to start a conversation with anything other than “hey!” (which is the worst, for the record). So hit them with a conversation prompt directly in your profile, such as, “What does your Sunday look like?”

9. Create a cute quiz: This is another great way to build a conversation starter with your match. No one will have to worry about that dreaded opening line! For example: What’s your Sunday priority - Hit the gym/Drunch anyone/ Netflix binge/None of the above.

10. Send Super Likes: It’s a feature which will let you tell that special someone that you are interested in knowing that person.

11. Use GIFs: If you don’t know what to say to your match or don’t know how to start a conversation, send a GIF, they are 30% more likely to get a reply.