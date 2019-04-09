Huawei P30 Pro launched in India, price set at Rs 71,990

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aiming to disrupt the digital imaging market, premium smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday unveiled the Huawei P30 Pro in India for Rs 71,990, featuring the worlds first RYYB sensor.

The new RYYB sensor, which uses yellow sub-pixels instead of green, for the main camera replaces the RGB sensor found in most smartphones.

According to Huawei, the new sensor would let in up to 40 per cent more light than an RGB sensor.

The device features a 40MP primary camera with HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with SuperZoom lens and HUAWEI Time of Flight (TOF) camera.

"Last year we shipped more than 200 million smartphones. Very few brands are able to achieve this," Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, told reporters here.

There's a 32MP front camera for selfies. According to the company, the new lens arrangement, image signal processor (ISP) and neural processing unit (NPU) work in tandem to capture incredible photos and videos.

The flagship device comes with a hefty 4200mAH battery with unique SuperCharge and Wireless Reverse Charging driven by the world's first 7nm mobile process chipset -- the Kirin 980.

"India is a strategic market for us and we are committed to bring in new products to the Indian market. We recognise that consumers here are remarkably technology-savvy and therefore we continuously strive to launch the best of products for our patrons here," Pan added.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro features a FullView display that supports a resolution of up to 2340x1080 pixels with a curved screen design that uses a flexible OLED panel.

There's a 6.47-inch OLED Dewdrop display wherein the two sides of the screen naturally bend downwards towards the edge of the frame.

The phone has been created with a nine-layer nano optical colour finish and is inspired by the unique colour palette and pristine look of salt flats.

"Instead of a traditional top-front speaker, the HUAWEI P30 Pro uses HUAWEI Acoustic Display Technology to provide a larger display and increased hearing area," the company added.

The phone also has HUAWEI SuperCool technology to improve thermal performance, thus, keeping the phone cool during heavy use.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro will be available on amazon.in starting on April 15 for Prime members and on April 16 for regular customers.

Priced at Rs 71,990, the device will be available in an 8GB RAM + 256 GB ROM variant. Early buyers would get an exclusive bundle with the HUAWEI Watch GT for Rs 2,000 more.

The P30 Lite would be available on Amazon.in starting April 25 for Prime members and April 26 for regular customers.

The company also announced the HUAWEI P30 Lite that would be available for Rs 22,990 (6+128 GB variant) and Rs 19990 (4+128 GB variant) in midnight black and peacock blue colours.