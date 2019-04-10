Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once

WhatsApp has been testing and introducing a plethora of new features on its platform, especially concerning app support on more devices.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned photo-messaging app WhatsApp has introduced its "audio picker" with a new user interface (UI), allowing users to choose a total of 30 audio files to send at once.

"WhatsApp has recently enabled the new 'audio picker' with the possibility to play the audio before sending it and to select more audio files to send," WABetaInfo reported earlier this week.

Previously, users were only allowed to send one audio file at a time on a WhatsApp chat thread.

The new feature comes as part of the 2.19.89 beta update of the instant messaging app.

Lately, WhatsApp has been testing and introducing a plethora of new features on its platform, especially concerning app support on more devices and checking the spread of misinformation on its app.

READ HERE | Now you can choose if you want to be added to a WhatsApp group

The app is already working on the much-awaited iPad support that is being tested with features including Touch ID support, split-screen and landscape mode.

In addition, to minimise the spread of fake news on its platform, WhatsApp is testing the "Forwarding Info" and "Frequently Forwarded Message" feature that would let its over 1.5 billion users know how many times a message has been forwarded, which could raise questions on its authenticity.

A message is "Frequently Forwarded" when it has been forwarded more than four times.

Currently, WhatsApp has limited the forwards to a maximum of five in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp