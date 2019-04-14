Home Lifestyle Tech

You can trick Samsung Galaxy S10 with a 3D printed fingerprint

An Imgur user, called darkshark, found that the sophisticated technology on the Galaxy S10 could be fooled with a 3D print of the fingerprint.

Published: 14th April 2019 01:44 PM

samsung_galaxy_S10Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S10 phone. (Photo | Samsung)

By ANI

SEOUL: The latest flagship smartphone from Samsung is vulnerable to getting hijacked. It would take an attacker only 13 minutes and a 3D printed fingerprint scanner to fool Samsung Galaxy S10.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 boasts the new-age in-display fingerprint sensor which adds the much-hyped all-screen appearance by eliminating a physical sensor.

However, an Imgur user, called darkshark, found that the sophisticated technology on the Galaxy S10 could be fooled with a 3D print of the fingerprint, The Verge reported.

The user took a picture of his fingerprint on a wine glass and processed it in Photoshop to make a model using 3ds Max. He then converted it into a 3D version. In 13 minutes, he was able to get a print of the 3D version that fooled the phone's sensor.

Darkshark stressed that as more apps and services use fingerprint authentication, a loophole at the base level is a potential risk to one's confidential information.

It is possible to carry out the entire process in less than three minutes and the 3D printer can be remotely activated to exploit the vulnerability.

