Home Lifestyle Tech

First 50 retweets can tell if tweet will go viral

A new "Infectivity" model developed by Li Weihua and team from Beihang University, China can accurately predict a tweet lifespan.

Published: 18th April 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter-Logo

The Twitter logo. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

BEIJING: Estimating how infectious a tweet is from the first 50 retweets is the key to predict whether a tweet will go viral or not, say researchers.

A tweet's virality is modulated most by its early spread rate and a gradual loss of interest over time.

A new "Infectivity" model developed by Li Weihua and team from Beihang University, China can accurately predict a tweet lifespan.

Although models developed in the field of infectious diseases have been used to describe the spread of ideas, studies have not used real data to estimate how infectious the information is, said the paper which appeared in the journal PLOS ONE.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers used about one month of Twitter data -- comprising over 12 million tweets and more than 1.5 million retweets -- and estimated each tweet's infectivity based on the network dynamics of the first 50 retweets associated with it.

They then incorporated the infectivity estimates into a model with a decay constant that captures the gradual decline in interest as online information ages.

"We propose a simulation model using Twitter data to show that infectivity, which reflects the intrinsic interestingness of an information cascade, can substantively improve the predictability of viral cascades," said researchers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter viral tweets retweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp