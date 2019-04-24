Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp to deny private chat screenshots soon: Report

The screenshot-blocking feature would be made available to users whenever WhatsApp plans to release the 'Authentication' feature, which is currently under development.

Published: 24th April 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purpose only.

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing an 'Authentication' feature which would bar users from taking screenshots of their private conversations.

The new feature comes as part of a plethora of security changes that the app has been working on and introducing, keeping in line with the app's commitment to user-privacy, web portal Independent reported on Tuesday.

The screenshot-blocking feature would be made available to users whenever WhatsApp plans to release the 'Authentication' feature, which is currently under development.

Before accessing into the app, the 'Authentication' feature would ask users to confirm their identities via their fingerprints, WABetaInfo reported.

ALSO READ | Want BJP ticket? apply on WhatsApp

On enabling the feature, even after confirming their identities, users would not be able to take a screenshot of their chats.

"Fingerprint Security: When enabled, fingerprint is required to open WhatsApp and conversation screenshots are blocked. You can still reply to messages from notifications and answer calls if WhatsApp is locked," a screenshot of the beta version of the 'Authentication' feature reads.

Information surfacing about this upcoming feature has left users in a state of confusion.

"I don't get it. What's the point. How's this useful. You've authenticated fingerprint security, that means your chat is secured. Why blocking screenshot, after all its your own chat, its your own WhatsApp, you should be able to do what you want," a user replied on WABeta's tweet informing users about the feature.

Details about the roll-out of the feature remains unknown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Privacy issue Facebook Screenshot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp