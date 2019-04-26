Home Lifestyle Tech

Google Assistant to now read stories on phones

It comes with the feature of 'read along' which automatically plays sound effects as you read from a number of Disney Little Golden Books.

Published: 26th April 2019

SAN FRANCISCO: Google is now allowing Assistant on Android and iOS devices to read out stories in English to people in India, US, UK, Canada and Australia. The available stories range from tales about Blaze and the Monster Machines to more classic bedtime stories like Sleeping Beauty and Little Red Riding Hood.

This is in addition to other story features like "read along", which automatically plays sound effects as you read from a number of Disney Little Golden Books, TechCrunch reported on Thursday. The selection of supported books remains limited for now. The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Google Home.

Previously, when asked over a smartphone for a story, Assistant would come out with a short inspirational quote or a joke. Google's decision comes just in time for the "Tell a Story" day that is celebrated on April 27.

