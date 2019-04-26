Now, you can play with your Snapchat Bitmoji avatars in video games!

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Popular photo-messaging app Snapchat will now let its users play as their "Snapchat Bitmoji" avatar in a wide variety of video games as the company has unveiled a Bitmoji for Games SDK that would let video game developers replace their characters with the app's Bitmoji.

"The Bitmoji functionality will work by using the Snapchat app to scan an in-game code to link the game with your Snapchat account. Snap plans to support the functionality across games on PC, consoles, and mobiles. Previously, the company let other app developers import Bitmoji using Bitmoji Kit," The Verge reported late on Thursday.

However, as of now, there is no confirmation about what developers or games would choose to integrate Snapchat's Bitmoji avatars.

There's currently support for Unity, Unreal and British VR gaming start-up PlayCanvas already inside Snapchat. The Bitmoji for Games website tells players to stay tuned for more updates, according to the Engadget.