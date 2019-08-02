AIWA plans to cash on nostalgia with its re-launch in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Back in the late 90s, a Japanese company with stylishly written font, spelt quality and class. Having AIWA’s speakers, headphones, walkman or car stereos meant you moved with the times and appreciated good quality electronic goods. It was a preferred choice for those who could not afford the ‘expensive’ Sony, and when Bose and ilk were yet to penetrate the Indian market.

Emerging from the oblivion of almost two decades, this consumer electronics brand is making a comeback in India, in a “refreshed and new” avatar. Aiwa Consumer Products LLP announced its re-launch at Hotel Shangri La on Thursday where senior officials talked about how they plan to capture the market that is rife with competition, and its plans to establish itself and promote audio-visual entertainment products.

The new range unveiled on Thursday also marked the launch of a slew of state-of-the-art consumer electronic products. The company is all set to start selling Premium SMART 4K Ultra High Definition LED TVs, SMART Home Audio systems, wireless headphones and personal audio products, with unparalleled features.

“To keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements and product development in today’s market, AIWA will introduce its unique and innovative products that promise to be simple, affordable, user-friendly, and equipped with the latest technology,” said Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India.

Talking about the company’s plans to make its presence felt in the current competitive market, Chaudhry drew on the nostalgia and brand association of people who used it way back then. “AIWA had a lot of credibilities when it first came to India. We did surveys before re-launching and found out that people still associated fond memories with its products. The credibility it built still exists and we will cash on that,” she said.

Commenting on the launch, Jeffrey Alan Goldberg representing AIWA internationally, said, “We decided to launch this great brand in India because this is one of the most dynamic markets in the world with huge potential. While there are many other products in the market, the ability of the Indian consumer to lap up the most innovative technology is unmatchable. Moreover, the sense of nostalgia when it comes to AIWA is strong here, and I am sure India will embrace the new brand identity with love and joy.”

Elaborating on their strategy for India further, Chaudhry said, “We believe in working relentlessly to provide Indian consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet specific requirements across different demographics and price brackets. This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products. We plan to invest approximately over `200 crores in the coming years.”

Actor and singer, Dr. Palash Sen was also present at the event to unveil AIWA’s 75” 4K UHD Smart TV. The products being launched by AIWA include a 55” QLED Smart TV and a 43” Ultra HD Smart TV, among six other variants. The major highlights of the LED panels include Quantum Dots Light Emitting Technology, Superlative Resolution, Quantum Smart HDR, Android OS with voice command technology to be introduced soon.

Prices for the LED TVs range from `7,999 to `1,99,000. AIWA also unveiled a wide range of SMART Home Audio systems, Voice-Enabled Bluetooth speakers and Personal Audio products. The company is aiming to sell about 200,000 units per annum.