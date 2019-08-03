Home Lifestyle Tech

Digitising to democratise art

This device allows the buyer an access to 30,000 art works including The Last Supper, Mona Lisa, Girl With a Pearl Earring and Vincent Van Gogh’s self portrait from across the world via the Meural app

Netgear’s Meural Digital Canvas stall at the ongoing UMG Index Trade Fair

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Do you find it difficult as an art lover to accommodate artworks by your favourite artists on the wall? Or habour the desire to own the Mona Lisa, which realistically is not possible. But this can happen with Netgear’s Meural Digital Canvas. The first-of-its-kind smart art canvas was launched in the Indian market at the ongoing Index Fair 2019. Netgear, an Indian company dealing in innovative network technology devices, has forayed into home décor segment with this Alexa-enabled digital frame. 

This device allows the buyer access to 30,000 artworks including The Last Supper, Mona Lisa, Girl With a Pearl Earring and Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portrait from across the world via the Meural app.

Netgear India Marketing Manager Jacob Inasu, informs about the company’s tie-up with museums worldwide to access their masterpieces. “People can enjoy these photos for free for the first three years, after which they need to buy a subscription. 

The ‘canvas’ flaunts a signature matte, anti-glare display and can be installed vertically or horizontally. Easily controllable by hand gestures, it also has the feature that enables you to even read about the pictures. The handcrafted frame comes in two sizes – 27-inch and 21.5-inch and is available in four colours – black, white, light wood and dark wood. Connect it with your devices such as mobiles and Amazon Alexa, and you can even display the memories captured with dear ones.

500 brands under one umbrella: More than 150 exhibitors are showcasing over 500 brands at the fair that has been organised by Mumbai-based company UMG Index Trade fairs for the first time in Delhi. Apart from key exhibitors such as Godrej, Anupam Retail, Hindware Kitchen Ensemble, Glen Appliances, and Polo Hardware Collections, there are participants from China, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Russia, and Poland.

Some exhibitors found it to be the perfect platform. But not all are happy. Like Gurugram-based architect Shilpi Jain, Owner of Nieo Lighting, says, “I registered because we were told that it is a platform for architects and interior designers, but we are getting queries mostly from homemakers.” Delhi-based Aura Art has set up a fine art section showcasing selected artists and artworks across India to the city.For instance, there’s Mumbai-based artist Kshipra Patel’s stall that appears like a door to the architectural history of India. “I draw my travel experience as it’s not possible to visit such historical places again and again.”

Liyakat Ali Khan, Managing Director, UMG Index Trade fairs Pvt. Ltd, says, “A regular affair in Mumbai, INDEX Fair is a platform that provides interiors, architecture and designing; bathroom and kitchen; building and construction; furnishings and décor solutions under one roof.”A round table conference with industry experts on changing business dynamics and their effectson interior design, real estate and hospitality  is the Sunday highlight.Till: August 4At: Pragati Maidan

