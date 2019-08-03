Home Lifestyle Tech

New Snapchat campaign takes jibe at rival Instagram

Featuring 70 snapchatters from 12 different countries, the Snapchat campaign is planned to expand beyond Instagram onto billboards, television commercials and print ads running internationally.

Published: 03rd August 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Snapchat Twitter Profile with new campaign #Realfriends

Snapchat Twitter Profile with new campaign #Realfriends | ( Photo | Snapchat Twitter )

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In its latest campaign called #RealFriends, photo-messaging app Snapchat has taken an evident jibe at its rival app Instagram, asserting that close friends choose Snapchat for sharing personal photo-messages.

ALSO READ: Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram

As part of the #RealFriends campaign, the app posted friendship quotes from celebrities like Muhammad Ali, Joan Jett and Marlena Dietrich alongside the hashtags #realfriends and #friendshipquotes on a yellow background and Snapchat logo, web portal TubeFilter reported on Friday.

"Today, we're launching a celebration of the real friends who use Snapchat. Featuring more than 70 snapchatters from 12 different countries, 'Real friends' shares the stories behind real friendships around the world," the company wrote in a blog-post.

ALSO READ: See why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unfollowed everyone on Instagram

Featuring 70 snapchatters from 12 different countries, the campaign is planned to expand beyond Instagram onto billboards, television commercials and print ads that would run internationally over the next couple of months, the report said.

Currently, Snapchat has around 203 million daily active users globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Snapchat Instagram Snapchat Features Snapchat Campaign
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp