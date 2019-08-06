Soon, Google Assistant can read WhatsApp texts

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google's virtual assistant is reportedly getting the ability to read messages from non-Google apps like WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram. Google Assistant has long had the option to read outs SMS messages aloud, but that has not done much good if for conversations lived in third-party apps.

If the feature is rolled-out widely, it would let users dictate their replies to messages for these non-Google apps as well, Engadget reported on Monday. Currently, there appears to be limited support for languages beyond English.

According to a report by Android Police, messages containing pictures, videos and audio notes are not accessible by the read-aloud feature. In such instances, Assistant would say, "the message just contains an audio attachment", and would not play it back.

However, as of now, Google has not yet officially announced the roll-out and availability details. The read-aloud feature is particularly useful when users are driving, cooking or otherwise have their hands full.