Home Lifestyle Tech

Soon, Google Assistant can read WhatsApp texts

According to a report by Android Police, messages containing pictures, videos and audio notes are not accessible by the read-aloud feature.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google's virtual assistant is reportedly getting the ability to read messages from non-Google apps like WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram. Google Assistant has long had the option to read outs SMS messages aloud, but that has not done much good if for conversations lived in third-party apps.

If the feature is rolled-out widely, it would let users dictate their replies to messages for these non-Google apps as well, Engadget reported on Monday. Currently, there appears to be limited support for languages beyond English.

According to a report by Android Police, messages containing pictures, videos and audio notes are not accessible by the read-aloud feature. In such instances, Assistant would say, "the message just contains an audio attachment", and would not play it back.

However, as of now, Google has not yet officially announced the roll-out and availability details. The read-aloud feature is particularly useful when users are driving, cooking or otherwise have their hands full.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Google assistant Non google apps messages Android Police
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp