Quick Ride registers more than two million subscribers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Quick Ride, a car and bike-pooling application, on Thursday announced the registration of over two million users on its platform in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata.

Quick Ride claims to have facilitated more than 20 lakh carpools in Hyderabad, thereby reducing almost 5,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Emphasising on the company’s desire to lead the way in shared mobility, KNM Rao, co-founder and CEO of Quick Ride, said, “Hyderabad is India’s evolving corporate hub and it is imperative that we help the city to develop into an ideal space for mobility.

Carpooling aims at maximising the use of private vehicles already on the roads to reduce carbon footprint and congestion.”

Quick Ride wants to see that no new vehicle is added to the road but there is the maximisation of available seat space in existing vehicles on roads. Users are rewarded by a point system, which they can redeem and cover their fuel costs. The company has been conducting carpool awareness campaigns in corporate companies.