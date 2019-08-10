Home Lifestyle Tech

Quick Ride registers more than two million subscribers

Quick Ride claims to have facilitated more than 20 lakh carpools in Hyderabad, thereby reducing almost 5,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Quick Ride (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Quick Ride, a car and bike-pooling application, on Thursday announced the registration of over two million users on its platform in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata. 

Quick Ride claims to have facilitated more than 20 lakh carpools in Hyderabad, thereby reducing almost 5,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Emphasising on the company’s desire to lead the way in shared mobility, KNM Rao, co-founder and CEO of Quick Ride, said, “Hyderabad is India’s evolving corporate hub and it is imperative that we help the city to develop into an ideal space for mobility.

Carpooling aims at maximising the use of private vehicles already on the roads to reduce carbon footprint and congestion.”

Quick Ride wants to see that no new vehicle is added to the road but there is the maximisation of available seat space in existing vehicles on roads. Users are rewarded by a point system, which they can redeem and cover their fuel costs. The company has been conducting carpool awareness campaigns in corporate companies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quick Ride bike-pooling application Quick ride car pools Quickride in hyderabad CEO of Quick Ride
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp