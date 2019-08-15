Home Lifestyle Tech

Pay now in Bitcoins to watch porn online

The payment to watch premium porn via SpankPay would charge a 0.5 per cent transaction fee, the company said in a statement.

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Soon, you will be able to pay Bitcoins to watch porn. Adult content platform SpankChain has launched SpankPay, a cryptocurrency payments platform, which will be integrated to allow for a single payment solution across a number of different online adult sites.

SpankChain has launched the service with two integration partners, SkyPrivate and JustFor.Fans, offering a low-cost way for users to consume adult content online. 

Users can use different cryptocurrencies -- including Bitcoin, Ethereum and privacy-focused coins such as Zcash and Monero -- for instant transactions and one-click purchasing. 

"With SpankPay, we are bringing immediate value to adult merchants by helping them accept crypto, avoid chargebacks, and reach a global audience. We are proud to launch it with SkyPrivate and JustFor.Fans, which are lead by two of the most forward-thinking business leaders in the adult space," said Ameen Soleimani, CEO of SpankChain

Dominic Ford, creator of JustFor.Fans, said they excited to offer cryptocurrency payment options to its subscribers. "Using SpankChain, we don't have to worry about being shut down due to the fact we are an adult company. We'd much rather support our fellow adult solution providers than use outside solutions that are potentially not adult-friendly," he said. Pornhub last year announced a partnership with anonymous cryptocurrency Verge.

