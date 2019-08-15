Pay now in Bitcoins to watch porn online

SAN FRANCISCO: Soon, you will be able to pay Bitcoins to watch porn. Adult content platform SpankChain has launched SpankPay, a cryptocurrency payments platform, which will be integrated to allow for a single payment solution across a number of different online adult sites.
The payment to watch premium porn via SpankPay would charge a 0.5 per cent transaction fee, the company said in a statement.
SpankChain has launched the service with two integration partners, SkyPrivate and JustFor.Fans, offering a low-cost way for users to consume adult content online.
Users can use different cryptocurrencies -- including Bitcoin, Ethereum and privacy-focused coins such as Zcash and Monero -- for instant transactions and one-click purchasing.
"With SpankPay, we are bringing immediate value to adult merchants by helping them accept crypto, avoid chargebacks, and reach a global audience. We are proud to launch it with SkyPrivate and JustFor.Fans, which are lead by two of the most forward-thinking business leaders in the adult space," said Ameen Soleimani, CEO of SpankChain
Dominic Ford, creator of JustFor.Fans, said they excited to offer cryptocurrency payment options to its subscribers. "Using SpankChain, we don't have to worry about being shut down due to the fact we are an adult company. We'd much rather support our fellow adult solution providers than use outside solutions that are potentially not adult-friendly," he said. Pornhub last year announced a partnership with anonymous cryptocurrency Verge.
SAN FRANCISCO: Soon, you will be able to pay Bitcoins to watch porn. Adult content platform SpankChain has launched SpankPay, a cryptocurrency payments platform, which will be integrated to allow for a single payment solution across a number of different online adult sites.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan bans advertisements featuring Indian artists
Yediyurappa to visit Delhi to finalise Karnataka cabinet expansion
Over 300 restaurants in Gurugram delist from online food platforms challenging discounts
Four arrested as anti-India, pro-India demonstrators clash outside Indian High Commission in UK
Former Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar commits suicide at 57; friends shocked
PM's Independence Day speech gives little hope for betterment of people's lives: Mayawati