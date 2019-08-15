PUBG update: Have you tried the new Zombie 'Infection Mode'?

By Online Desk

Popular mobile game Player Unknown's BattleGround (PUBG) on Wednesday released 0.14.0 update, introducing a lot of new features including the "Infection Mode" in the EvoGround section and an improved UI with a new main menu theme.

Infection Mode Gameplay

In the existing "Survive till Dawn" Zombie mode, players are expected to fend off multiple waves of zombie attacks without getting killed. The zombies are weak at the day time, but grow stronger are faster as night falls, making a combined effort by the team members crucial for survival.

However, in the newly introduced 'Infection Mode', PUBG allows players to play as zombies for the first time. The game is similar to the 'Warehouse' mode in which two teams face off in a direct battle. Players are randomly divided into Defenders (Normal human players who use firearms) and Zombies (use melee attacks against enemies capable of using a special attack during cool-off time).

Wait, that is not it. When a Defender is defeated by a zombie, then the player turns into a walking-dead and gets to attack his/her former teammate. Meanwhile, if zombies get knocked out by the Defenders, it is still possible for their teammates to revive them. Each round is 3 minutes long, and the objective of the zombies is to infect/kill all the human players before the clock runs out. If a single Defender manages to survive till the end, then the round belongs to them.

Character system

Each player gets a character at the beginning.



Characters start with one skill that is only effective within EvoGround.



Characters can be customized with outfits, voices, emotes and MVP emotes.



The sword-bearing Defender outfit has a close resemblance to the Assasin's Creed characters

Other major changes