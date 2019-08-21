Home Lifestyle Tech

OnePlus TV to launch first in India in September, says CEO Pete Lau

CEO Pete Lau told his community members that India would be the first market to get the OnePlus TV because the company has great relations with the content providers in the country.

Published: 21st August 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

BEIJING: Just a few days after confirming the name of its upcoming TV, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has confirmed that it would be launched first in Indian markets in September.

In a post on OnePlus forum on Tuesday, CEO Pete Lau told his community members that India would be the first market to get the OnePlus TV because the company has great relations with the content providers in the country.

"We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users," he said.

Other markets including North America, Europe and China would receive the TV soon after.

"We are also working hard to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers," Lau added.

According to reports, a recent filing with the Bluetooth SIG suggests that the OnePlus TV would run Android and use LED panels in sizes between 43 and 75 inches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OnePlus TV CEO Pete Lau OnePlus
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp