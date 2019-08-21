Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter crashes across platforms globally, users clueless

Published: 21st August 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday evening went down in most parts of the world including in India, according to the website tracking portal DownDetector.

Some users were unable to see and share tweets on both mobile and web, with a message running on their timeline: "Something went wrong."

Some users received the message: "Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later"."

Some of the Twitter users were able to tweet but could not view tweets and messages.

Twitter was crashed on all platforms: Android, iOS and web.

The company was yet to issue a statement on the reason behind the outage.

