YouTuber Anubhav Roy shares content hacks

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

22-year-old YouTuber Anubhav Roy with YFLO chairperson Shilpa Datla (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is Facebook a dying platform? Yes, said 22-year-old YouTuber Anubhav Roy, while addressing a gathering of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation on “How to create a personal brand online for your firm” at hotel Park Hyatt on Wednesday.“In today’s world, no matter what the question is, the answer is always Google!” said YFLO chairperson Shilpa Datla.

Later, speaking about taking pictures using smartphones, Anubhav said, “When you want to click pictures with your smart phone, use it in manual mode. Stop using digital zoom. Instead, move a few steps closer and click the picture. Also, turn on OIS and EIS features. The OIS is optical image stabiliser, which stabilises the recorded image by varying the optical path to the sensor. Electronic image stabilisation (EIS) is an image enhancement technique that uses electronic processing to better the image.”

About creating and marketing online content, he said, “The first step in branding online is to create content. You can use your mobile and create photo and video content. Creating content using smartphones is easy, has zero effort and unlimited potential. Your selfies and day-to-day videos can be your content. You can promote the content on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.” As of going to print, Anubhav has 1,86,520 subscribers, with over 13 million views.

