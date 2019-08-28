Home Lifestyle Tech

Google to shut down online job service 'Hire' in 2020

People will still keep using 'Hire' for another year and the service will shut down on September 1, 2020.

'Hire' came into existence after Google acquired Bebop

'Hire' came into existence after Google acquired Bebop (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google will shut down its job application tracking system "Google Hire" that was launched just two years ago, the company said in a statement.

The company had built "Hire" with Diane Greene, a former Alphabet board member.

The aim was to simplify the hiring process, with a workflow that integrated things like searching for applicants and scheduling interviews into Google's G Suite offerings like Search, Gmail, Calendar and Docs, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

"Hire" came into existence after Google acquired Bebop -- a company started by Greene -- for a reported $380 million in 2015.

Greene left Alphabet's board earlier this year.

"While 'Hire' has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way, a Google said in a statement.

People will still keep using "Hire" for another year and the service will shut down on September 1, 2020. Google will not bring any new update to the service.

Comments

