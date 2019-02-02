Energizer mobiles to feature pop-up cameras, 18,000mAh batteries and foldable displays

By Online Desk

American consumer goods-giant Energizer is all set to unveil 26 new models at the Mobile World Congress this February, with flagship features like pop-up cameras, a massive 18,000mAh battery, and a foldable display. However, for each feature, there will a different model and no phone will feature more than one such trait.

With the silhouettes of the pop-up camera models expected to make the phones look like giant batteries, the phone’s expected design has raised eyebrows. The phones will be sold in four models: Power Max (which will feature the 18,000 mAh battery), Ultimate, Energy, and Hardcase.

