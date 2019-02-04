Home Lifestyle Tech

Google deletes 29 'beauty camera' apps that steal users' information

The app will push several full-screen ads when users unlock their devices, including malicious ads (such as fraudulent content and pornography) that will pop up via the user's browser.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Google has deleted 29 malicious "beauty camera" apps that were sharing pornographic content and forwarding users, particularly in India, to phishing websites to steal their information.

Some of these Android apps have been downloaded millions of times and a large number of the download counts originated from Asia -- particularly in India, said a report from US-based cyber security firm Trend Micro.

The apps have now been removed by Google from the Play Store.

"A user downloading one of these apps will not immediately suspect that there is anything amiss, until they decide to delete the app," said Trend Micro.

The app will push several full screen ads when users unlock their devices, including malicious ads (such as fraudulent content and pornography) that will pop up via the user's browser.

"During our analysis, we found a paid online pornography player that was downloaded when clicking the pop up," the report added.

None of these apps gave any indication that they were the ones behind the ads, thus users might find it difficult to determine where they're coming from.

Some of these apps redirected to phishing websites that asked the user for personal information, such as addresses and phone numbers.

"For example, the package com.beauty.camera.project.cloud will create a shortcut after being launched. However, it will hide its icon from the application list, making it more difficult for users to uninstall the app since they will be unable to drag and delete it," Trend Micro noted.

Furthermore, the camera apps used packers to prevent them from being analysed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google Google apps beauty camera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp