Home Lifestyle Tech

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Sport show non-rotating thinner bezels

In addition to the flagship smartphones, Samsung is also likely to announce its next smartwatch, dubbed Galaxy Sport.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By ANI

SEOUL: We are still a few weeks away from Samsung’s official Unpacked 2019 and ahead of the event, the unending series of leaks are revealing all that we can expect from the annual gadget show.

In addition to the flagship smartphones, Samsung is also likely to announce its next smartwatch, dubbed Galaxy Sport. Latest renders leaked by 91Mobiles show off the purported smartwatch in a new design.

If the leaked images are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch will mark a shift from the rotating bezel design to a narrow-bezel circular dial design. The buttons on the side will act as the controller for apps.

It is expected that the Galaxy Sports smartwatch will run an updated version of the Tizen OS and boast some water resistance capabilities. Other features expected on the upcoming wearable include the Bixby reminder feature, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC-enabled payments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung Galaxy Sport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp