Leaked Samsung Galaxy Sport show non-rotating thinner bezels

By ANI

SEOUL: We are still a few weeks away from Samsung’s official Unpacked 2019 and ahead of the event, the unending series of leaks are revealing all that we can expect from the annual gadget show.

In addition to the flagship smartphones, Samsung is also likely to announce its next smartwatch, dubbed Galaxy Sport. Latest renders leaked by 91Mobiles show off the purported smartwatch in a new design.

If the leaked images are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch will mark a shift from the rotating bezel design to a narrow-bezel circular dial design. The buttons on the side will act as the controller for apps.

It is expected that the Galaxy Sports smartwatch will run an updated version of the Tizen OS and boast some water resistance capabilities. Other features expected on the upcoming wearable include the Bixby reminder feature, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC-enabled payments.