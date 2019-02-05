Home Lifestyle Tech

On Safer Internet Day, here's how to protect your kids in cyberspace

From making terms like password, privacy, anti-virus and hackers familiar to installing blocking apps, here are a few tips to keep your children safe on the internet.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Child internet

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

Kids log on to the internet even before they enter school these days. The big question is how to safeguard these little explorers. On this Safer Internet Day, a few quick and vital tips.

Communicate, don't hold back

Kids gradually develop an understanding of the cyber world over a period of time. Talk to them about the possible "user hazards" in simple terms without any complicated jargon. Make terms like password, privacy, anti-virus and hackers familiar to them from the moment they peek into your computer screen or learn to unlock your mobile phone.

'If you won't do it in real life, then don't try it online'

Don't let the impression "everything is cool on the internet" possess your child. Make them understand that people on the other end deserve the same response even while not being physically present in front of them. This advice helps kids stay alert against possible violators. For example, tell them:

  • Will you accept gifts from strangers at a supermarket? So don't do it online as well
     
  • Will you answer random questions asked by an unknown man on the street? Treat chat invites the same way
     
  • What will you do if someone in your class threatens to beat you up? Report any online bullying to us just like you complain at school

Keep the browsers filtered

It is easy to set up "parental controls" to filter out offensive content from the net. All leading browsers including Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer come with in-built options to regulate content that users access. Here are some of the most reliable blocking software, according to Google:

  • Barracuda Web Blocker
  • NetNanny
  • Qustodio
  • Windows Parental Controls
  • Mama Bear

Know your ward's social media contacts

If your child is old enough to handle social media handles, but not old enough to handle possible threats, it is better they are open about their social media activities with you. Make yourself available and develop the trust of your children so that they are comfortable sharing the details of their online friendships with you. Make sure they only message and accept friend and contact requests from people they know.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safer Internet Day Safe browsing Cyber bullying Kids on internet Internet usage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp