WhatsApp adds facial recognition and touch ID for iPhones

The feature is available in iPhone5 and later models and to enable the feature, users need to make changes in the app's settings section.

Published: 05th February 2019

NEW DELHI: Social media platform WhatsApp Tuesday said it has added facial recognition and touch ID features for iPhone users to enhance data privacy and security.

"At WhatsApp, we care deeply about private messaging, and today we're excited to introduce Touch ID and Face ID on iPhone to help prevent someone from taking your phone and reading your messages," WhatsApp said in a statement.

This feature is available on iPhone 5s or later models and on iOS 9 and above. To enable the iPhone feature in WhatsApp, users can make changes in the app's settings section.

