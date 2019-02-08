Home Lifestyle Tech

Facebook's new pilot to let groups and brands collaborate

To support group admin, Facebook in June 2018 launched a subscription groups pilot to make it easier for admins to create an additional subscribers-only group that sits alongside their existing group.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In what appears to be an attempt to help group administrators to earn more money from its platform, Facebook is planning to launch a pilot programme that lets groups and brands collaborate.

To support group admin, Facebook in June 2018 launched a subscription groups pilot to make it easier for admins to create an additional subscribers-only group that sits alongside their existing group.

ALSO READ | Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser

The new programme announced on Thursday during the Facebook Communities Summit at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park would expand subscription groups to more partners and allow relevant Pages to join their communities.

Facebook will also be adding new post formatting tools and ways to manage their group like how to inform members when they violate a rule, filtering by date range in their admin activity log, and searching through membership requests by name, Ime Archibong, Facebook's Vice President of Product Partnerships said in a statement.

The social media giant also announced that its photo-sharing app Instagram will bring later this year the ability for people to support non-profits that are important to them through a donation sticker in Instagram Stories.

The feature is already available on Facebook. Last November, the company announced that people raised over $1 billion for non-profit organisations through charitable giving on Facebook.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Groups Brands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp