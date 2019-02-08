Home Lifestyle Tech

India's biggest diamond traders accidentally leaked customer data online: Report

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software Diamond ERP, designed and configured by Fauna Technologies, was blamed for the leak in the report.

Published: 08th February 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Diamonds on display. (File | Reuters)

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Online Desk

A massive data breach has hit customers of diamond companies at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) trade centre in Mumbai. 

An investigative report in the Huffington Post claims all BDB transactions are available in the public domain on the internet. The data breach was discovered by the Indian cybersecurity firm Banbreach. The diamond companies, however, denied there was any breach when Banbreach tried to inform them about the data leak.

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software Diamond ERP, designed and configured by Fauna Technologies, was blamed for the leak in the report. This is an e-commerce software developed specifically for diamond traders and merchants. 

The software was uploading the real-time transaction details of the users to a cloud database dump without any encryption, claimed the report. That means the database had no safety features -- not even a password. So any internet user could access who purchased what diamonds and on which date, it went on to add.

Fauna Technologies which provided the software has shut down and its CEO Purav Choksi is now focusing on pranic healing and arhatic yoga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Diamond Traders Diamiond customer databreach Data theft data privacy cybercrime cyber security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp