India's biggest diamond traders accidentally leaked customer data online: Report

By Online Desk

A massive data breach has hit customers of diamond companies at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) trade centre in Mumbai.

An investigative report in the Huffington Post claims all BDB transactions are available in the public domain on the internet. The data breach was discovered by the Indian cybersecurity firm Banbreach. The diamond companies, however, denied there was any breach when Banbreach tried to inform them about the data leak.

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software Diamond ERP, designed and configured by Fauna Technologies, was blamed for the leak in the report. This is an e-commerce software developed specifically for diamond traders and merchants.

The software was uploading the real-time transaction details of the users to a cloud database dump without any encryption, claimed the report. That means the database had no safety features -- not even a password. So any internet user could access who purchased what diamonds and on which date, it went on to add.

Fauna Technologies which provided the software has shut down and its CEO Purav Choksi is now focusing on pranic healing and arhatic yoga.