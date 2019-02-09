Home Lifestyle Tech

Many iPhone apps record screen activity without user permission: Report

These apps, some from major companies such as Air Canada, Hollister, and Expedia, are even monetizing the data derived out of this snooping.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

Representational image

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: In yet another infringement of users’ privacy and device security, a number of iPhone apps have been discovered secretly recording the device screen, taking careful note of each swipe and tap, all without the user’s knowledge.

These apps, some from major companies such as Air Canada, Hollister, and Expedia, are even monetizing the data derived out of this snooping.

According to TechCrunch, iPhone apps from hoteliers, travel sites, airlines, cell phone carriers, banks and financiers do not ask or make it clear to the users that the apps are collecting the data in this manner.

Some of these apps use embedded analytics which allows developers to even record the screen and screenshot every tap, button push, and keyboard entry to see how a user interacted with the app and if something did not work properly or had an error.

While the session replays are meant to mask certain fields from the data captured, some failed to do so, exposing key information such as passport numbers and credit card data from the recorded sessions. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPhone Users privacy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp