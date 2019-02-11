Home Lifestyle Tech

Now you can use Virtual Reality in Google Maps, rolled out for beta users

Once the location is identified, it displays big, animated arrows and directions on the screen making it look like actual directions are drawn onto the real world.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

The new VR technology used in Google Maps. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Things are getting exciting in the world of Google Maps. The mapping service is getting an augmented reality (AR) navigation feature which is now being rolled out to some early users.

With the AR feature, navigation becomes all the more real and easier to execute. As Mashable reports, the feature leverages your phone’s camera to help you with navigation by superimposing information on the what the camera sees around you.

The concept is derived out of Google Glass that works without the eyewear. The early testers describe that the app picks up a person’s location via GPS and uses Street View data to zero in on the user’s exact location.

Once the location is identified, it displays big, animated arrows and directions on the screen making it look like actual directions are drawn onto the real world.

The feature has not been designed to be used as the primary method of navigation. It doesn’t allow you to use the camera consistently and is more for user-experience, for moments when you don’t know where you head first after getting off the subway.

Google will roll out the feature to a few Local Guides before introducing it to the masses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
augmented reality Google Maps AR feature

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp