Home Lifestyle Tech

OkCupid users claim account breach, company denies

What makes it worse is that the hacker who broke in, started harassing the owner with strange text messages from his phone number that was lifted from one of his private messages.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

OkCupid logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Hackers have apparently compromised some user accounts of dating service OkCupid, however, the company has denied any such attempt, triggering the debate on how safe online dating portals are.

A user contacted TechCrunch to inform that some hacker broke in his account and changed the password. So much so, even the email address on the file was changed, disabling the user from resetting his password.

What makes it worse is that the hacker who broke in, started harassing the owner with strange text messages from his phone number that was lifted from one of his private messages.

This is not an isolated case. Several people have reported that their OkCupid account had been compromised. However, OkCupid stressed that there has been no security breach at the company.

OkCupid said that account takeovers are common and happen when someone has an account owner’s login information. If one uses the same password on several different sites or services, all of them have potential to be compromised if one faces a security breach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OkCupid Hacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp