Paris sues Airbnb for running illegal rental ads

The company is accused of running over 1000 illegal ads, each inviting a fine of 12,500 euros. This could take the damage up to nearly USD 14.2 million if all the ads are deemed illegal.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Home rental service Airbnb Inc

By ANI

PARIS: The city of Paris is suing tourist rental platform Airbnb for allegedly running illegal advertisements. The city is on a crackdown on Airbnb properties that are unregistered with the court.

As part of the latest efforts, the city mayor, Anne Hidalgo, told Le Journal du Dimanche that Airbnb will witness a record fine for violating French laws.

As Engadget reported, owners are allowed to rent out their homes only 120 days per year in the city. However, some multi-owners rent all year to tourists without declaring them, and Airbnb is accused of welcoming such a breach.

Airbnb said that it had taken steps to ensure people follow the law, but claimed that the Parisian approach was in contravention of European rules.

