Three Indian teams enter Asia region final of Microsoft's Imagine cup

Imagine Cup is all about innovation today to create technology solutions for tomorrow.

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Three teams from India are among the 12 finalists who are eyeing the top slot in Microsoft's global competition for the most original technology solutions vying to win the grand prize of USD 100,000 at the world championship in the US.

The three Indian teams were selected among hundreds of teams from 17 countries who submitted projects for the chance to move forward to the Asia Regional Finals of the mega championship to be held in Sydney on Tuesday.

With over 2 million past competitors, participants consistently push the bounds of what's possible and inspire us with their projects.

Students this year were challenged to develop an original idea in teams of up to three and submit a project proposal and video pitch for the preliminary round of judging, according to the website of Imagine Cup.

The projects made by the Indian teams include "Caeli", a smart automated anti-pollution and drug delivery mask specifically designed for Asthmatic and Chronic Respiratory Patients.

"Caeli implements breakthrough features to improve the quality of life for respiratory patients living in polluted areas," according to the website that mentions about the project details of its regional finalists.

The second Indian team has developed a project called "Spot", which allows people to recognise packaged foods and check if it contains a certain ingredient or exhibits a certain character.

"If a tourist visits India, he/she is unaware of what he can eat because packets have information written in a foreign language," the website said.

The third project is RVSAFE, a one stop solution for effective communication and proper management during both natural and man-made destructions.

"The loss caused by disasters can be significantly reduced with better communication and proper management.

Keeping this in mind, we designed RVSAFE, a one stop solution for effectively handling any kind of disasters (natural or man-made)," the website said mentioning about the team that developed RVSAFE.

These teams will compete for over USD20,000 in prizes in Sydney on February 12 and for a spot in the 2019 Imagine Cup World Championship in the United States in May this year.

Apart from the Indian teams there are entries from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore among the regional finalists.

