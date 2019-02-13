LinkedIn rolls out LinkedIn Live, its new live video broadcast service

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: In a bid to drive more engagement through its professional networking service, LinkedIn is launching a new live video broadcast feature called LinkedIn Live.

LinkedIn Live is said to be rolled out in beta, first in the US, starting this week. As the name suggests, the feature will allow for real-time video broadcast on which viewers will be able to comment or like.

As TechCrunch reports, initially LinkedIn Live would be used to broadcast conferences, product announcements, Q&As and other events by influencers or mentors, and so on.

In addition to that, LinkedIn has also partnered third-party developers of live broadcasting streaming services such as Wirecast, Switcher Studio, Wowza Media Systems, Socialive and Brandlive, with whom the creators will work to create and post more content on LinkedIn. (ANI)