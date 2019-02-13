Twitter acknowledges issues with likes, retweets, says working to resolve it

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Micro-blogging social media website Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issue of people facing a problem with notifications, likes and retweets on its platform and asserted that it is trying to resolve the same.

“Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We are working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience,” tweeted official Twitter support handle.

Lately, a large number of Twitter users have shared their grievance regarding fluctuating, mostly decreasing, number of likes and retweets of their tweets.

Many Twitter users from India have also posted short videos and screenshots of their tweet responses, to show as to how their likes and retweet numbers would drastically reduce with time.

In India, Twitter is also facing a backlash by many users claiming to have right-wing political ideologies and accusing the micro-blogging website of allegedly being biased towards their political leaning.

On February 11, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology had passed a resolution unanimously stating that they would not meet any junior Twitter officials and asked senior members or CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before it, sources said.

A Twitter team including Twitter India representatives on Monday arrived at Parliament to appear before the Committee, which had called Twitter team through an official letter on February 1 to discuss issues concerning the use of social media platform.

The letter sent to Twitter by the Parliamentary Committee stated: "It may be noted that the Head of the Organisation has to appear before the Committee", sources said.

It further stated that "He/She may be accompanied by another representative," the sources added.

These developments come at a time when there are growing concerns about safeguarding citizens’ data privacy and election interference through social media platforms. (ANI)