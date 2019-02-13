Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter acknowledges issues with likes, retweets, says working to resolve it

Lately, a large number of Twitter users have shared their grievance regarding fluctuating, mostly decreasing, number of likes and retweets of their tweets.

Published: 13th February 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter

The Twitter logo. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Micro-blogging social media website Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issue of people facing a problem with notifications, likes and retweets on its platform and asserted that it is trying to resolve the same.

“Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We are working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience,” tweeted official Twitter support handle.

Lately, a large number of Twitter users have shared their grievance regarding fluctuating, mostly decreasing, number of likes and retweets of their tweets.

Many Twitter users from India have also posted short videos and screenshots of their tweet responses, to show as to how their likes and retweet numbers would drastically reduce with time.

In India, Twitter is also facing a backlash by many users claiming to have right-wing political ideologies and accusing the micro-blogging website of allegedly being biased towards their political leaning.

On February 11, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology had passed a resolution unanimously stating that they would not meet any junior Twitter officials and asked senior members or CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before it, sources said.

A Twitter team including Twitter India representatives on Monday arrived at Parliament to appear before the Committee, which had called Twitter team through an official letter on February 1 to discuss issues concerning the use of social media platform.

The Committee had called Twitter via an official letter on February 1 to discuss issues concerning the use of social media.

The letter sent to Twitter by the Parliamentary Committee stated: "It may be noted that the Head of the Organisation has to appear before the Committee", sources said.

It further stated that "He/She may be accompanied by another representative," the sources added.

These developments come at a time when there are growing concerns about safeguarding citizens’ data privacy and election interference through social media platforms. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter decreasing likes retweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp