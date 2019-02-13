Home Lifestyle Tech

Use this Chrome extension to learn a new language while watching Netflix

If you hover over a word, a pop-up dictionary will show up, once you click on the word, you will be able to hear it.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Binge-watching Netflix will finally be of some good learning experience. Thanks to a new Google Chrome extension, your sessions of watching content in another language will turn into a language class.

The free extension, called Language Learning with Netflix, lets you watch shows with two subtitles on at the same time. This essentially allows you to pair translations with dialogue and learn new vocabulary in the process, The Verge reported.

There is also a vocabulary-highlighting feature that grays out less common words to match your level of vocabulary. If you hover over a word, a pop-up dictionary will show up, once you click on the word, you will be able to hear it. Because dialogues can have an erratic speed, you can choose to slow down, pause or playback, at the end of every subtitle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix languages Google Chrome extension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp