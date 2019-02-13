Use this Chrome extension to learn a new language while watching Netflix

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Binge-watching Netflix will finally be of some good learning experience. Thanks to a new Google Chrome extension, your sessions of watching content in another language will turn into a language class.

The free extension, called Language Learning with Netflix, lets you watch shows with two subtitles on at the same time. This essentially allows you to pair translations with dialogue and learn new vocabulary in the process, The Verge reported.

There is also a vocabulary-highlighting feature that grays out less common words to match your level of vocabulary. If you hover over a word, a pop-up dictionary will show up, once you click on the word, you will be able to hear it. Because dialogues can have an erratic speed, you can choose to slow down, pause or playback, at the end of every subtitle.